Free-agent center Liz Cambage dug into the WNBA and its pay structure on Tuesday. Cambage appears to be referring to reports that Storm forwards Breanna Stewart-signed to return to Seattle on a one-year supermax deal worth $228,000 a season.

ahhh yes the @WNBA, where a head coach can get paid 4X the highest paid players super max contract. lmao and y’all think imma spend another season upgrading my seat on a flight to get to games out of my own pocket. — Elizabeth Cambage (@ecambage) February 1, 2022

Cambage earned a little more than $221K last season for the Aces, which put her in a seven-way tie as the highest-paid player in the league. The total WNBA salary cap in 2022 is just $1,379,200. There is of course no salary cap for coaches and executives.

It seems a few things here ticked Cambage off, including the lack of accommodations for the players, who sometimes have to charter their own flights to games. The WNBA definitely has a pay structure problem, and clearly, Cambage isn’t afraid to talk about it.