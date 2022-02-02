The NFL and the New York Giants are responding to the lawsuit by former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. Flores is suing the NFL and all 32 teams, saying there is racial discrimination in the league’s hiring process.

The former Miami Dolphins head coach alleges that the New York Giants decided Brian Daboll was going to be their next head coach days before they were scheduled to interview Flores.

He only found out after New England head coach Bill Belichick texted him days before the interview to congratulate him on getting the job, mistakenly thinking it was Daboll.

The lawsuit alleges that the Giants only interviewed Flores to satisfy the NFL’s Rooney Rule mandate requiring that teams interview minority candidates.

The lawsuit also alleges Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him 100-thousand dollars for every loss during the 2019 season in an effort to secure the number one pick in the draft.

The league said in a statement the claims are “without merit” and that they are committed to equitable employment practices.

The Giants said they are confident in their hiring process of Brian Daboll and that Flores was in the conversation “until the eleventh hour.”

3.1% of head coaches in the NFL are Black. While approximately 35-40% of NFL assistant coaches are Black.

Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin remains the NFL’s only Black head coach after after the Texans’ David Culley and Flores were given pink slips last week.

Is it possible there is racial discrimination in the league’s hiring process?

