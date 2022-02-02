The Broccoli City Festival is back, and it’s helping black communities. The return Washington D.C music festival will launch an initiative to improve conditions plaguing black communities.

According to a statement released by Broccoli City, the festival is done in partnership with Live Nation Urban and will launch BLK (Black) Change Weekend.

They created this initiative to mobilize young people, companies, and community organizations. They also wanted to work collaboratively to create a more racially equitable world for Black millennials and Gen Z’ers.”

The Broccoli City co-founder, Brandon McEachern, also spoke in the statement. He emphasized the significance of this year’s festival.

“This year’s festival will be historic for many reasons,” said McEachern. “It will anchor BLK Change Weekend, which is poised to be one of the biggest calls to actions for our generation in the world. We’re bringing together community and business leaders to celebrate our culture and work together to provide Black communities, students and young professionals with equitable resources and opportunities.”

There will also be volunteer opportunities with multiple activities. The activities will promote health and guide youth seeking jobs and internships.

On top of improving black communities, the 8th annual Broccoli Festival will be full of entertainment. The stellar list of performers includes 21 Savage, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, Summer Walker, Jeezy, Gunna, Don Toliver, and more.

This will be the first Broccoli Festival in two years and is set to be a weekend event. The festival will be on May 7-8 and is projected to be “bigger than ever.”