Moses J. Moseley is dead at the age of 31. The young actor known for playing one of Michonne’s zombie “pets” on The Walking Dead and also appeared on Watchmen and Queen of the South.

TMZ reported Tuesday that Moseley was found Dead in Stockbridge, Georgia last Wednesday.

According to the Dailymail, TWD actor was tracked by OnStar to a parking lot when found in his locked car with a gunshot wound to the face and gun on his lap.

Moseley’s family had filed a missing person report after not hearing from the actor since January 23. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death as a possible suicide.

Cheryl Kaleda of Premier Talent confirmed the death of the AMC series actor in an email to The Associated Press.

“Moses was an amazing person with amazing talent. He was loved by everyone who met him.” Adding, “We will miss him dearly, he was such a bright light in everyone’s eyes.”

This new follows reports of Extra entertainment correspondent and former Miss USA Cheslie Krysts’ death by apparent suicide after she allegedly jumped from her high-rise.

How Moseley died remains under investigation. Condolences and prayers to his family and friends.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. If you need help, please call 1-800-273-8255.

