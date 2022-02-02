Dominic Newton aka The Jacka of the Mob Figaz was shot and killed on this day seven years ago in East Oakland. The Bay Area underground icon died while making music in a van, so he left this life the same way he lived it. He was 37 years old.

Newton became a Muslim as a teenager and also went by Shaheed Akbar before getting the title “The Jacka” that he earned during a one-year prison stay for carjacking. At 18, The Jacka said he was the youngest inmate being held in the Martinez Detention Facility, the place where he was given his moniker.

Originally from Pittsburgh, PA, The Jacka lived up to his hype as an Oakland legend. His presence will forever be missed, but his music and impact on the culture will live forever.

