A report from The New York Post has confirmed that an active shooter at Bridgewater College in Virginia was shot and killed after killing two campus police officers.

Campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer JJ Jefferson were shot by the suspect about 1:20 PM EST after they responded to several calls about a suspicious person on the campus. 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell of Ashland, Virginia instantly fired upon the officers as soon as he came in contact with them. He was later apprehended by police in the town of Bridgewater. It has not been confirmed as to whether or not he was even a student of the college.

Campbell has been hit with four charges, all felonies, including two counts of capital murder. He is currently being held without bond.

