According to a report from TMZ, legendary actress Whoopi Goldberg’s comments about race and the Holocaust earned her a timeout from co-hosting The View.

The president of ABC Kim Godwin announced in a statement, “Effectively immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments. While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments.” Godwin continued, “The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.”

Whoopi’s statement on air saying, “Let’s be truthful about it because Holocaust isn’t about race. It’s not about race. It’s not about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man,” is what landed her originally landed her in hot water. She was challenged by Ana Navarro, who replied, “But it’s about white supremacists going after Jews.” Whoopi’s response is even more shocking than her first statement, “But these are two white groups of people. The minute you turn it into race it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It doesn’t matter if you’re Black or white, Jews, it’s each other.”

Tuesday she tardily tried to retract her statement, saying, “Yesterday on the show I misspoke. [The Holocaust] is indeed about race, because Hitler and the Nazis considered the Jews to be an inferior race. Now, words matter, and mine are no exception. I regret my comments and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people.”

Goldberg’s statement may even seem to serve as a double entendre, being that Whoopi herself is of the orthodox Jewish faith.