A U.K mom opens up about being virtually gang raped within the metaverse.

USA Today reported, the woman whom is vice president of metaverse Research for Kabuni Ventures, initially reported being “groped” in a virtual reality game late last year but has come forward to discuss her horrifying experience.

Nina Jane Patel, 43, revealed “Within 60 seconds of joining, I was verbally and sexually harassed. Three to four male avatars, with male voices, essentially, but virtually gang raped my avatar.”

She recalled trying to get away but the harassment and violation continued within the VR platform Horizon Worlds, created by Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook.

“As I tried to get away they yelled ‘don’t pretend you didn’t love it’ and ‘go rub yourself off to the photo.'”

Patel detailed watching her avatar get sexually assaulted after an invite-only beta test a year ago.

“A horrible experience that happened so fast and before I could even think about putting the safety barrier in place.”

According to The New York Post, Joe Osborne, a Meta spokesperson responded that they are “sorry to hear this happened” and the company will make “improvements” to ensure the safety of all.

“Horizon Venues should be safe, and we are committed to building it that way. We will continue to make improvements as we learn more about how people interact in these spaces, especially when it comes to helping people report things easily and reliably.’

