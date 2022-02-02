On the first day of Black History Month in 2022, YE, formally known as Kanye West, has introduced “Black Future Month,” a replacement celebrating those who are creating platforms and successes for tomorrow.

YE is educating the Black community about power, raising awareness about the importance of the black currency, and developing communities in the hood in commemoration of “Black Future Month.”

“This month is the first month of the rest of our lives,” YE said.

Throughout the month of February, YE will center his efforts around the following initiatives:

Donda

Media

Music

Sports (Basketball/Football)

Supply

Food

Education

Church

Tech

Shelters

YE added, “Black Future Month is more than a moment, it’s a movement.”