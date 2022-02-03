Benny the Butcher is on the Hunt for a JAY-Z Feature and a Roc Chain

Hey Hov, Benny the Butcher is on the lookout for his Roc-a-Fella chain.

Benny pulled up to the trio of The Breakfast Club to talk about his forthcoming Tana Talk 4 album. During his visit, Benny revealed not only does he want a chain, he needs a feature from the GOAT as well.

Charlamagne Tha God asked Benny had secured a feature from Hov yet, Benny replied no. “I definitely sent him some shit,” said Benny. “Like, ‘Yo, what you think about this.”

Benny added, “No he hasn’t. He hasn’t. He hasn’t got on nothin’ yet.”

He would go on to state that Hov isn’t focused on rap, but Benny is looking at it as an opportunity to secure his chain. “I’m auditioning for that Roc-a-Fella chain,” Benny insisted. “I need my shit.”

Benny says he wants a Jay Z verse & a Rocafella chain on The Breakfast Club pic.twitter.com/dL8sp8Ndt2 — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) February 2, 2022

Last week, Benny the Butcher gave the first taste of Tana Talk 4 with the J. Cole assisted “Johnny P’s Caddy.” Today, the legendary DJ Premier has annoucned the released date after Benny pulled up on him with a preview.

“TT4 (2/11) @BennyBsf Got Me A Preview Listen…,” Premier tweeted.

Benny’s first project of 2022 is Tana Talk 4, the fourth installment of his influential Tana Talk series. Tana Talk 4 is the fourth installment of Benny’s influential Tana Talk series. Tana Talk 3 was released in 2018 and quickly became a fan favorite as well as the crossroads where Benny’s blossoming street ethos drove him to his first chart success and his buzz became unstoppable.

Benny enlisted The Alchemist and Daringer to handle all of the production for Tana Talk 4, and along with the introduction of his new project, Benny also released the first track and video from TT4, “Johnny P’s Caddy,” which includes J.Cole and is produced by The Alchemist.

The single title “Johnny P’s Caddy” is extremely symbolic and personal for Benny, as it refers to the classic old school Caddy that his father owned during his early years. Benny and Westside Gunn used to ride around in the same Caddy his Father used to transport them around in and listen to music together, which would prove to be incredibly significant in molding Benny’s musical palate.

“Any rapper will tell you when you’re working with someone like Cole, it’s like a match of wits; you gotta go crazy, because you know he is. Iron sharpens iron” Benny commented. “You want it to be an environment where someone has the presence to push you. It’s dope!”

You can hear the new single below.