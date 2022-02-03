It has been almost five years since the release of DAMN. and there has been very little indication over the past few years as to when we may see another project from Kendrick Lamar. DAMN. spent 200 consecutive on the top 200. His last feature was on his young but budding cousin’s Baby Keem’s project, The Melodic Blue. In most recent news it has been rumored that Kendrick Lamar is aiming to possibly release a new single scheduled for either February 4th or February 11th. This is major news as this comes just weeks before what is set to be a massive performance in this year’s Super bowl.

Kendrick is currently preparing to take the stage with Interscope Records legends, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J Blige for this year’s Super Bowl. With the release of his single to be debuted ahead of the electric performance, the hype around the track would be astounding and could easily stir up the excitement for his next project.

With the release of his rumored single, we might finally gain insight as to what to expect from Lamar’s next project. What we know so far is that his next project will be the last project he will be releasing under Top Dawg Entertainment. On a new website titled Oklama, Anthony Tight CEO and founder of TDE, released this statement in response to Kendrick’s next album,

Advertisement

“With this being Dot’s last album on TDE, this is more of a VICTORY LAP, a celebration. I know he will be successful in whatever it is he decides to do and will have our FULL support.”

No further details have been released thus far regarding the album or if there will be any features. However, if Kendrick does drop his single prior to the Super Bowl, we are anticipating an even more wild response the Kendrick takes the stage in what is already looking to be an epic performance.