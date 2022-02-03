Don Toliver’s transcendent sounds have taken him to the top of hip-hop, and now we can expect more of it. Don took it to Twitter to release a 27-second video previewing new music.

Over some smooth production, Toliver used his melodic vocals to set the tone for him and a lovely lady.

The Cactus Jack artist sang, “Shawty got me in the room, knowing I’m in the mood. I can show you a thing or two.” This perfect music for the lovers month of February.

Maybe this preview of one of the songs will be on a follow up to his Life of A Don album, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated Oct. 23). Life of a Don’ also went No. 2 on Billboards Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart. That became Toliver’s highest-charting project

The 27-year-old artist from Houston has been providing vibes since entering the game. Now we’re getting more vibes.