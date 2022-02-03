According to several conformed reports, four me have been arrested for distributing drugs that led to the overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams.

Police have Irvin Cartagena, 39, Hector Robles, 57, Luis Cruz, 56, and Carlos Macci, 70, in custody for being part of the drug trafficking crew that sold fentanyl-laced heroin that killed Williams. Cartagena will be arraigned in federal court in Puerto Rico, where he was arrested, on Thursday, while Robles, Cruz, and Macci will be arraigned on Wednesday in Manhattan federal court before United States Magistrate Judge Stewart D. Aaron, according to the press release.

All of the men were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl analogue, fentanyl, and heroin, which could land each of them behind bat for 40 years.

Advertisement

The men allegedly continued to sell the fentanyl-laced drugs even after learning of WIlliams’ death.

“Deadly opioids like fentanyl and heroin don’t care about who you are or what you’ve accomplished,” said US Attorney Damian Williams in a statement. “They just feed addiction and lead to tragedy. The Southern District of New York and our law enforcement partners will not give up. We will bring every tool to bear. And we will continue to hold accountable the dealers who push this poison, exploit addiction, and cause senseless death.”