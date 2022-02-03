French Montana in the Studio With YE and Moneybagg Yo for New Project

French Montana has been getting busy this month and it’s only the second day. French took it to Twitter to share that he linked up with Kanye West and Moneybagg Yo. He said that he completed five bomb tracks in a night. He hinted that he’ll be on West’s Donda 2, but he also broke the news that he’s dropping a new project.

Montana confirmed the arrival of Mac N Cheese 5.

MONTANA / YE / MONEYBAGG YO

5 💣 in one night “DONDA 2” “MAC N CHEESE 5” OTW… #BFM https://t.co/sVxU5P7m7p — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) February 2, 2022

Just recently the Coke Boy rapper linked with MoneyBagg for his remix to “FWMGAB”. “FWMGAB” first appeared on French’s 2021 album They Got Amnesia.

French Montana has been seen with Ye all last month. Prior to this session, French, Ye and Big Sean were spotted leaving a Los Angeles studio. It’s not certain that the New York rapper will make the album, but the chemistry between the two shows.

The Mac N Cheese mixtape installments began in 2009 when French dropped Mac Wit Da Cheese, and the most recent came in 2014.

There still isn’t a release date for Mac N Cheese 5, but French confirmed it.

Check out French Montana and Moneybagg Yo live it up in Cuba in his video for “FWMGAB” remix.