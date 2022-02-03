Lil Uzi Vert hasn’t been in the news for music since the year started, but now he is. Yesterday, Baby Pluto used Twitter to drop a short video previewing some new music.

While wearing his Roc Nation chain, Uzi Vert shared a snippet of an unreleased auto-tuned track.

Possibly this will be one of the songs that will appear on Uzi Vert’s next album, Pink Tape. On July 19, 2021, Lil Uzi took it to Twitter and tweeted “Pink Tape,” increasing the speculation of a new album.

This tweet came months after the Philadelphia rapper announced the news during an Instagram live session in December of 2020. It’s 2022 now, and Lil Uzi has yet to deliver the Pink Tape.

Rather than making the news for making music, Lil Uzi Vert has been trending for odd reasons.

His first tweet of the year said, “Bleaching my skin need umbrella.” In the song clip Uzi posted, he said the same thing. Fans questioned that tweet, well now that tweet became song lyrics.

Is there truth to this tweet from Lil Uzi? The answer still looms but is it a wild thought of his? Probably so. Since commenting, Uzi changed his Twitter avatar to Vybz Kartel. Kartel is a famous dancehall artist who notably bleached his skin in 2018 and serves a life sentence for murder.

I’m not sure if fans feel the skin bleaching, but I am sure that fans are ready for the Pink Tape.