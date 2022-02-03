XXXTentacion’s estate announced his long awaited documentary Look At Me! to premiere at SXSW 22’ and stream to Hulu this Summer, in an online post.

Look At Me! is directed by Sabaah Folayan and produced by FADER Films.

XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy was murdered in Deerfield Beach, Florida outside of a motorcycle dealership in botched robbery incident.

According to The Fader the documentary will explore “a sensitive portrayal of an artist whose acts of violence, raw musical talent and open struggles with mental health left an indelible mark on his generation before his death at the age of 20.”

XXXTENTACION’s documentary “LOOK AT ME” is premiering at SXSW in March and will be available to stream on Hulu this summer pic.twitter.com/6P4RU2gkmR — Kurrco (@Kurrco) February 2, 2022

See the full synopsis below as reported :

In June of 2018, Florida native XXXTentacion was tragically murdered and Hip-Hop lost a troubled but rising star. He left behind a devoted fan base who continually keeps his legacy alive.

