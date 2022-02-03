Ted Lucas, the CEO of Slip-N-Slide Records, and Florida Memorial University (FMU) have formed a partnership to develop and participate in joint program development and funding opportunities that will promote and position South Florida’s only Historically Black College or University (HBCU) as a technology and innovation hub for the region’s Black and underserved communities. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between FMU and TechNolij, Lucas’ non-profit focused on technology and entrepreneurship, intends to offer programs and initiatives that produce and sustain Black wealth. FMU’s president, Dr. Jaffus Hardrick, supported and carried out the MOU.

“Miami and this entire South Florida region is quickly becoming the epicenter for all things tech and entrepreneurship, and from my purview, we’re still falling short and well behind in how Black and underserved communities are represented in these opportunities,” shares Ted Lucas. “As the only HBCU in this region, my objective is to have Florida Memorial University as the hub for where Black business opportunities are fostered and created, tech and innovation companies come to find diversity talent and emerging startups, and where Black entrepreneurs new to South Florida come for support.”

The MOU demonstrates FMU’s interest in expanding its talent pipeline in cyber security and emerging technology, as well as meeting the community’s workforce needs.

“At Florida Memorial University, our mission is to build a talent pipeline for the future and to align our degrees and programs of study to meet future workforce needs, which is the underpinning for the university’s on-campus Cyber Innovation Hub,” shares Dr. Jaffus Hardrick, President of Florida Memorial University. “This MOU with TechNolij creates an opportunity for us to expose our students to opportunities within the greater economy and to also invite corporate partners and technology companies to collaborate in ideating programming that will help close the knowledge and access gaps for the Black community.”

The MOU’s overall purpose is to ensure that Florida Memorial University is included in the region’s innovation economy and has a presence there. TechNolij will assist FMU in identifying and securing strategic partnerships that will support the Cyber Innovation Hub and other technological programs at the university, as well as cooperative financing opportunities to support the university’s operations. As funding becomes available, the University will offer TechNolij with specialized office and lab space, as well as curriculum and instructors to support the Cyber Innovation Hub.

“These are the kind of partnerships that will assist in our efforts to position ourselves to be among the leading cities that understand the significance of the continued integration of technology in our daily lives,” shares Rodney Harris, Mayor, City of Miami Gardens. “We know that technology is driving advancements in a variety of fields such as medicine, transportation, and financial investment, and it is imperative that our young folks receive opportunities to enter into the tech workforce. Those jobs will be even more crucial in the future, and the talents of our youth should be fostered, because the unique perspectives they have are valuable to creating a world of tech that suits everyone.”

