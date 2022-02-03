LeBron James Jr aka Bronny James is looking to set himself up for some big banks. Per Sam Dunn of Boardroom.TV, James is looking to trademark BRONNY, BJ JR., and BRONALD. All three still need to be approved by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. James Jr appears to be getting himself into NFTs, clothing, and video games.

Currently a high school junior, it is unclear what James’s basketball future holds. He is currently the No. 34 recruit in 247Sports’ composite rankings of the 2023 class and could elect to attend college or take an alternative path, such as playing for G League Ignite or Overtime Elite.

It’s clear to say James has the entrepreneurial spirit just like his dad and he can be well compensated before he decides what to be after graduating high school.

