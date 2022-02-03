Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has broken his silence on the lawsuit and allegations his former head coach Brian Flores.

Ross said he takes “great personal exception to these malicious attacks,” according to a statement obtained by NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe. He and the team will also “cooperate fully” with a likely investigation from the NFL, per the statement.

“With regards to the allegations being made by Brian Flores, I am a man of honor and integrity and cannot let them stand without responding,” Ross added in the statement . “I take great personal exception to these malicious attacks, and the truth must be known.”

In the suit, which was filed Tuesday in federal court, Flores said that Ross offered him a $100,000-per-game bonus for every loss by the Dolphins in the 2019 season, Flores’ first as the team’s head coach.

Flores says he refused to go along with Ross’ tanking plan, which in turn marked him for dismissal.

“I think it hurt my standing within the organization, and ultimately, it was the reason why I was let go,” he told “CBS Mornings” on Wednesday.

The league is going to do a deep dive into all the allegations made by Flores. If Ross is found responsible for any of the allegations against him, many will ask for him to sell his Dolphins team.