In honor of the league’s 75th anniversary season, the National Basketball Association (NBA) revealed a new range of NBA All-Star trophies today. The trophies, which were created in collaboration with artist Victor Solomon, will be awarded for the first time at the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland in 2022. The Kobe Bryant Trophy, which will be presented to the Kia NBA All-Star Game MVP on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT, is the highlight of the hardware list.

“As the NBA celebrates its 75th Anniversary Season, this collection of All-Star trophies represents the continued growth and evolution of our game,” said Christopher Arena, Head of On-Court and Brand Partnerships at the NBA. “Through our collaboration with Victor Solomon, these trophies incorporate deep storytelling, reimagining our previous All-Star trophies in a modern aesthetic, and now serve as the new standards of excellence that future generations of All-Stars will strive to reach each year.”

The trophies are part of the “Literally Balling” project that highlights icons and symbols of basketball for conceptual storytelling.

For the past few years, the NBA and I have proudly and tirelessly worked to reconsider what a trophy is, has been and could be,” said Victor Solomon. “Redesigning the All-Star trophies gave us a special opportunity to create event awards worthy of the energy and excitement the moment creates, while introducing the full collection’s visual, aesthetic language. The occasion also gave us the privilege and responsibility to develop an entirely new silhouette worthy of being named ‘The Kobe Bryant Trophy’ for the Kia NBA All-Star MVP for which, in the spirit of its namesake, we threw out all conventions and challenged ourselves to reorient how we thought about ‘the game.’”

The Kobe Bryant trophy for the NBA All-Star MVP has 24 stars representing each All-Star in the game and Bryant’s No. 24 jersey number. The 7-inch height is a nod to Bryant’s 2007 Kia NBA All-Star MVP. Information on Levels 2-4 of the trophy is below:

Level 2: The 10 stars represent the All-Star Game starters and Bryant’s USA Basketball No. 10 jersey. The 9-inch height is a nod to Bryant’s 2009 Kia NBA All-Star MVP.

• Level 3: The five stars represent the unity of an NBA team and Bryant’s five NBA championships. The 11-inch height is a nod to his 2011 Kia NBA All-Star MVP.

• Level 4: A single star represents the star of stars and Bryant winning The Maurice Podoloff Trophy for the 2007-08 Kia NBA MVP. The 2-inch height of the final star represents Bryant’s two Bill Russell Trophies as the NBA Finals MVP (2009-2010).

Below you can see the trophies for the AT&T Slam Dunk, MTN DEW 3-Point, Taco Bell Skills Challenge, Clorox Rising Stars, Celebrity Game MVP, and the All-Star Game rings below.