A report from Variety has confirmed that legendary movie director Spike Lee that Spike will be directing a multi-episode documentary for ESPN about the controversial ex-NFL QB Colin Kaepernick.

Focused on Kaepernick’s childhood, his two-sport athletic career and his groundbreaking, yet silent protest against police brutality in America.

“Kaepernick, who has never given a full, first-person account of his journey, is collaborating closely with Lee who plans to use extensive new interviews and a vast never-before-seen archive to help Kaepernick tell his story from his perspective,” the press release states.

Variety confirms, “[p]roduction has started on the documentary, which was first announced in July 2020 as part of Kaepernick’s first-look deal with Walt Disney through his production company, Ra Vision Media.”

The news was confirmed as Lee and Kaepernick were spotted at Madison Square Garden at the New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies game.