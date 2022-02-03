Spike Lee is set to direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN about the life and career of Colin Kaepernick.

According to a press release sent to Variety, the documentary will feature never-before-seen footage that will help Kaepernick tell his story from his own perspective. “Kaepernick, who has never given a full, first-person account of his journey, is collaborating closely with Lee who plans to use extensive new interviews and a vast never-before-seen archive to help Kaepernick tell his story from his perspective.”

Even though a release date for the documentary has not been released yet, production has already begun. The documentary was originally announced in 2020 as a part of Kaepernick’s “first-look-deal” with Disney.

Advertisement

The documentary will be executive produced by ESPN Films and Spike Lee’s 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks. Jemele Hill is also set to be a producer on the show.

However, this is not Kaepernick’s first deal since being blackballed by the NFL. The former 49ers quarterback executive produced and starred in the Netflix series “Colin in Black & White,” which came out in October. Lee also has a relationship with the streaming giant, having announced a 5 year partnership back in December.