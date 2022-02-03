On this date in 1995, Russell Jones aka Ol’ Dirty Bastard dropped the premier single from his debut album Return To The 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version on Elektra Records. Produced by in-house Wu producer True Master, this track was Dirty’s second highest-charting single, only to be topped by “Got Your Money” from his N***a Please album.

With the name of the song originating from his crew, who were aptly called Brooklyn Zu, there was a well-known Brooklyn gang, who at the time, used the name which prompted ODB to get shot in the Brevoort Housing Projects in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn.

As one of the borrough’s most memorable anthems, Brooklyn will forever remember ODB as a “native son” that definitely repped BK to the fullest.

#RIPODB