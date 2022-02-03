With DOPE DON’T SELL ITSELF set for release this Friday, 2 Chainz pulled up on the L.A. Leakers as the latest superstar to tackle their freestyle series. Sitting with the Leakers, Chainz tackled “Passin Me By” from The Pharcyde.

You can check out his flow below.

2 Chainz had an exclusive listening session, merch drop, and immersive album launch at a pop-up “Stash Box” in Atlanta Sunday night in preparation for the release of DOPE DON’T SELL ITSELF, his highly anticipated seventh studio album via Def Jam Recordings, on Friday. The Stash Box, which is a larger-than-life version of the album art for DOPE DON’T SELL ITSELF and is powered by Amazon Music, will be popping up in more places in the coming weeks.

The DOPE DON’T SELL ITSELF album is released on Feb. 4. Ahead of the release, the tracklist has become available and the album features Moneybagg Yo, Beatking, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, 42 Dugg, Lil Durk, Stove God Cooks, and more. You can see it below.