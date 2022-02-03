Even though Yung Miami and JT, better known as the City Girls, have had a rapid rise to success, the duo has yet to land a feature from the self-proclaimed “Queen of Rap” Nicki Minaj. It has nothing to do with being able to make the record mainstream because the City Girls even managed to get the assist from Missy Elliot on the “Twerkulator” hit, which has racked up 12 million YouTube views. Onika made it clear in an interview with The Morning Hustle, that it has to do with respect.

“And the thing is whenever you post something on the internet it’s there forever, whenever you say something in an interview, it’s there forever,” Minaj said. “So as an artist and a human being first, if I, as a regular human, was about to go to dinner with you tonight and then I get something that says, ‘Yo, she don’t really fuck with you like that, she was saying this and she don’t really like you, and she said she hopes you actually never pop or never flourish’… I’m not going out to dinner with you anymore because now I know that I like you but you really don’t like me.”

See the interview below.

