YG is set to return this Friday. Releasing a new single titled “Scared Money” alongside J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo.

The new release is a fresh trio collaboration, bringing in two of the hottest and best rappers out to stand alongside YG for this run.

Moneybagg is keeping busy, recently being in the studio with French Montana and set to appear on 2 Chainz’s new album. For J. Cole, last week he set social media on fire for his stellar performance on Benny the Butcher’s new single “Johnny P.’s Caddy.“

Check back on Friday as The SOURCE will bring you this new release.