Yo Gotti Indicates Kodak Black Will Be on New Album

Yo Gotti is strategically building the anticipation for his forthcoming CM10 album. It began with his “Change A Rapper’s Life” contest, where he’s giving a lucky rapper a chance to be on his album. All you have to do is have the best verses on his “Dolla Fo Dolla,” open verse instrumental.

A few days ago, the Ridgecrest rapper announced that CM10 would not only be his last album, but it would be a double-disc. He revealed the artworks for both, and today he seemingly confirmed a Kodak Black feature.

Gotti tweeted Kodak saying, “CM10” with the handshake emoji.

It’s not a definite confirmation that Kodak will be on the album, but if that tweet meant anything, fans could expect a Yak verse on Feb 4.

On Instagram, his caption under the picture he posted for Side A gave detailed insight into his ideology behind the artworks.

Side A, Gotti is posing for the streets as he stands in front of a Trackhawk wearing no shirt rocking Cubans.

Side B, he’s leaning on a Rolls Royce wearing a black suit, representing his transition into the executive world. He went from the streets to the suits.

“Today I Reveal my Artwork Which Displays myself. Still a Street N***a by heart jumping out a Trackhawk shirt off wit My Chains on Ready for whatever come with this Life ! Thru Prayer, Blessings & Hard Work,” he wrote. “On this Project I show you how to go from just a Street N***as to a EXECUTIVE STREET N***A.”

2 Albums da same Day for The Culture #CM10 "FREE" & "GAME", SIDE A & SIDE B#DoubleDisc 💿💿 @CmgLabel 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/nbgFjn3xEH — Yo Gotti (@YoGotti) January 31, 2022

February 4, fans should appreciate Yo Gotti. This will be his last album, and he’s giving away the free game. Gotti fans gear up for CM10.