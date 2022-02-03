Several reports have confirmed that David Brown, also known in the Hip Hop world as Young Buck, was arrested in Nashville yesterday(February 2) on vandalism charges for kicking the door at his ex-girlfriend’s residence and damaging the seats in her car, which was all caught on home surveillance video.

Brown’s ex-girlfriend told officers that she had cameras around her home. When she noticed that Buck was gone, she went outside and saw that he had kicked and damaged the passenger and driver side of her car in the driveway.

Young Buck fled the scene after the incident, but was later detained during a traffic stop. He has since been released on $1,000 bail.

Advertisement