The 2022 class for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is here.

On Wednesday, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced the nominees which include A Tribe Called Quest, Eminem and Lionel Richie.

John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation shared the profound impact of the nominees in a statement.

Advertisement

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture. Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

The legendary Queens emcees, A Tribe Called Quest, Q-Tip, and the late Phife Dawg, along with DJ Ali Shaheed Muhammad brought us one of the greatest albums in Hip Hop history, The Low End Theory.

ATCQ are on the ballot for the first time while 2022 marks Eminem’s first year of eligibility. To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

Other artists that have received for this year’s class include Dolly Parton, Beck, Dionne Warwick, Rage Against the Machine and more.

The inductees will be announced in May with the official ceremony set for later this year.

Share your thoughts with us on social media.