Everybody and they momma was doing makeup so I wanted to do something different🤣 jokes Marsai Martin in an Instagram post launching her newest project Mari, a high-end line of luxury press on nails and care products. After days of teasers and speculation from her fans, she posted the announcement to her 3.3 million followers that read: “ Did you guess right?!? MARI is my luxurious, high quality, cruelty free press on nails & nail care line!! (Cheers to all black teen entrepreneurs🥂) Y’all know I’m an artist at heart and expressing myself through nails has always been a huge source of creativity for me. Also, everybody and they momma was doing makeup so I wanted to do something different🤣 MARI by Marsai drops on FEBRUARY 2ND!!

For those who haven’t realized it yet-its Marsai’s world and we are all just living in it. At just 14 years old, the Blackish star is an award-winning actress, executive producer, and founder of her production company Genius Entertainment, and now she can add beauty mogul to the list with the launch of her nail brand Mari by Marsai. Timing the launch of her brand right at the start of Black History Month ( a Black legend in her own right) Marsai joins the likes of fellow celebs turned beauty entrepreneurs like Tyler, the Creator, Lala, and Teyana Taylor

Marsai Martin🚨MARI is officially available NOW for purchase on MariByMarsai.com‼️ Go get that s**t!! (her words not ours)

