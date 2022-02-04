Conway the Machine is Joined by Westside Gunn and Benny the Butcher for “John Woo Flick”

Conway The Machine announced the release date (2-25-22) for his Shady Records debut, God Don’t Make Mistakes, as well as the second single off the album, “John Woo Flick,” which includes Griselda’s Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn.

“Announcing the release date of God Don’t Make Mistakes with my new single ‘John Woo Flick,’ its perfect timing” Conway asserts. “Finally, my fans get to hear the music I put my heart and soul into.”

Conway The Machine’s God Don’t Make Mistakes features collaborations with Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, Jill Scott, T.I., Beanie Sigel, The Alchemist, Hit-Boy, Daringer, Beat Butcha, and others.

Conway has officially announced dates in the United Kingdom and Canada for his Love Will Get You Killed Tour. The tour’s foreign leg kicks off on 3-25-22 in Amsterdam and wraps up on 5-8-22 in Montreal.