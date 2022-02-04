It ain’t nothin’ but a Houston thang.

Houston superstars Trae Tha Truth and OMB Bloodbath link up with buzzing radio personality DJ Hawk for a new frontiered release, titled “Sunny Daze.” Produced by Apexx and Hawk-himself, the track blends Trae’s deep-toned street raps with Bloodbath’s catchy signature vocals about cruising in the sunshine.

A game-changer, different from normal releases, Hawk smarten up his campaign with the addition of NFT, several redeemable editions of the song out now.

“NFTs are a new way for independent artists to take control and make money off of their art,” Hawk said on accompanying the NFT with the new song. “It’s harder, especially during times like these, to make money as an artist since tours/shows are getting canceled and we’re only getting fractions of pennies per stream. So I decided to partner with Moxie Labs, a tech company based out of Philly, and create this way for my fans to connect directly with me by owning a piece of my art with the end goal of us ALL making money.”

In Texas, DJ Hawk, born Alexander Haq, rose through the status quo as a radio-club DJ, connecting and networking with the region’s up-and-coming-turned-superstars artists and breaking new sounds to an organically driven trendsetting market. Hawk is the current show producer for The Breakfast Club with DJ Envy, Charlamagne Da God and Angela Yee at Houston’s 93.7 The Beat.

“I’ve learned everything from the old school to new school gear,” says Hawk. “I prefer to use Pro Tools. But, in the end, all I want is to make great music that makes people feel good. So, if I can turn it on and my fiancé or sister, the ladies, like it and catch a vibe, then that’s a good thing.”

“Sunny Daze” is the latest drop ahead of the upcoming album following the previous Pzee Fire and Stoppa-featured track “Escape” released last year.

Trae Tha Truth appears on the track courtesy of ABN/EMPIRE and OMB Bloodbath appears courtesy of Interscope Records.

Stream “Sunny Daze” below and purchase the NFT here.