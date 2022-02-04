On this date in 1976, rapper, actor and entrepreneur Cameron Giles, also known as Cam’ron, was born in New York City.

Following the break up of Harlem-based group Children Of The Corn, Cam’ron and childhood friend Mason Betha embarked on solo careers, with Cam releasing his debut solo album Confessions Of Fire, while Mase put out the platinum-selling Bad Boy powered Harlem World LP.

In 2001, Cam’s career took a sharp turn for the better when he signed with Roc-A-Fella Records and released his third and best-received album Come Home With Me. Following the success of the album, Cam debuted his talents as an actor and screenwriter when he appeared in the Roc-A-Fella Films Paid In Full, Paper Soldiers, Death Of A Dynasty, and State Property 2.

Currently, Cam is working on the second installment of his Purple Haze series while still working on other solo and Dipset endeavors.

Happy Birthday to the Dipset general Cam’Ron!