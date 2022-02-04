A year after the Chicago drill rapper’s death, King Von’s team released the highly anticipated single “Don’t Play That,” featuring 21 Savage.

A month before his passing, King Von teased this song to fans, with a video of him rapping the song’s lyrics in the studio. After his death, Von’s manager stated that the rapper has at least 300 unreleased songs, saluting that the rapper worked consistently.

“Just going through my notes, I found a hundred songs, not released,” Track stated. “‘Ay Track, check this out. Ay bro, what you think about this verse? What you think about this hook?’ ‘One day, I went, I said, ‘Let me really see how much songs this man really had.’ Man got over 200 or 300 songs.”

Advertisement

Fans often post about their want for the song, and the time has finally arrived.

This would be King Von’s first collaboration with 21 Savage, who openly supported the rapper before and after his passing. Following the tragic loss of King Von, the “Bank Account” rapper gifted King Von’s sister, Kayla, with a Range Rover before social media users began to question the rapper’s motives.

“I never speak on stuff like this because I don’t do it for the Internet but y’all being disrespectful,” 21 said to address the situation. “I knew Kayla before I knew Von because she talks to my little brother. Von was already planning on purchasing the gift for her birthday and due to his untimely passing he wasn’t able to finish so all I did was finish what he started because I told Kayla when he passed I had her 4L and I meant it.”

Stream “Don’t Play That” on all platforms. What do you think of the single?