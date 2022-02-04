Ne-Yo will be hosting a livestream concert on Vyre Network this Valentine’s Day as the headliner of this year’s annual live event.

Vyre Network and the award-winning singer-songwriter shared the news on the black-owned streaming network’s official website, presented by Vyre Soul series on the streamer’s R&B Magazine TV channel, fans worldwide will be able to watch the “Because of You” hitmaker perform a one-hour concert with fan-favorite hits from his lengthy catalog like “Sexy Love,” “One In A Million” and “Another Love Song.” Ne-Yo’s performance directly follows last month’s De La Ghetto-headlined livestream concert by the streaming platform on the It’s Espanol channel. Ne-Yo follows last year’s Valentine’s Day headliner Trey Songz.

“We are truly looking forward to seeing the Ne-Yo performance, as it’s going to be a one-of-a-kind digital experience for our users. The collaboration between VYRE Live and LA Exclusive takes our live stream experience to the next level and we look forward to further collaborations in 2022,” said David Hill, President of VYRE Network via a press release.

News of the virtual concert arrives with Vyre Network expanding their film library with new films, documentaries, and series while entering the trending metaverse. The company signed an exclusive five-year women’s football deal in 2021 that is expected to generate millions.

Ne-Yo hosted this year’s Urban One Honors in January and has been releasing a lot of new music lately. Last month, he released two new songs with Yung Bleu in “Stay Down” and “Walk Through The Fire.” All the new music and roles prepare fans for a new Ne-Yo album, currently in the works with a first-quarter expected release via Motown Records.

“March is when I’m shooting for a release for this album,” he told ET. “It’s entitled Self-Explanatory, because I genuinely feel like at this point in my life and career, a Ne-Yo album doesn’t really need a whole lot of explanation. You kind of know who I am and what I do and what it’s about. I’m gonna give you something to dance to, Imma give you something to clean the house to on Sunday morning, Imma give you something to turn on as you get ready to go to the club that night, you know safely. Imma give you something to fall in love to, Imma give you something to remember that old relationship and why it didn’t work. I’m gonna give you all of it.”

You can see Ne-Yo: Live At The Avalon Hollywood on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT/7:00 p.m. CT on Vyre Network.