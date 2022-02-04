The soulful new ballad “Hate Our Love” features Detroit locals Queen Naija and Big Sean. The extremely sentimental track, which samples the iconic 1970s song “Sounds Like A Love Song,” celebrates love that endures despite adversity and haters.

“What I’d like for people to take away from ‘Hate Our Love’ is don’t let anybody come in between anything or anyone that you love,” said Queen Naija. “I’m so excited to finally collaborate with Big Sean on a record…it’s been a dream of mine for a while now. With both of us being from Detroit, it felt like the perfect match up and I hope everyone loves the song!”

You can hear the new single below.

Advertisement