Saba, the independent Chicago rapper-producer and Pivot Gang Co-Founder, has released his long-awaited third studio album, Few Good Things.

The 14-song LP features notable collaborations with Pivot Gang, Black Thought, Krayzie Bone, 6LACK, Smino, Mereba, Fousheé, Benjamin Earl Turner, and more.

“The concept of ‘Few Good Things’ is the realization of self after a search for exterior fulfillment,” said Saba.“It is the satisfaction and completeness you gain by simply living a life that is yours. Few is a small number, but few is not lonely. In the face of all adversity, a few good things is recognizing and accepting blessings. Few is to count them, one by one – an empty glass is full of air, an empty bank is full of lessons., and an empty heart is full of memories. Few good things is to grow comfortable with the empty, and despite that, finding your fullness.”

Advertisement

Saba also revealed North American and European/UK tour dates for his headlining Back Home Tour in April 2022. The tour kicks off in Europe and the United Kingdom, with support from ENNY, an English rapper, singer, and songwriter, on UK dates and Gaidaa, a Dutch-Sudanese R&B singer-songwriter, on European dates. Lute, a Charlotte native, and Amindi, a Los Angeles artist, will provide support on the North American leg. Complete tour dates are listed below, with tickets available at sabapivot.com/tour.