Last week, the NBA All-Star starters were revealed. Today, the league announced the reserves list for the midseason game during the TNT pregame.

The NBA All-Star reserves are headlined by the starting backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker from the Phoenix Suns. Joining them on the west is Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic who is in his third straight appearance. A pair of the Utah Jazz have made the team in Center Rudy Gobert and guard Donovan Mitchell. Rounding out the team is Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns. Green recently revealed he will not participate due to recovering from injury, leaving the door open for another participant.

In the east, Chicago Bulls star guard Zach Lavine leads the backcourt alongside Brooklyn Nets swingman James Harden. The frontcourt has Miami HEAT forward Jimmy Butler, Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton and Boston Celtics swing Jayson Tatum. The two wild card selections were Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet.

