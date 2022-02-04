The National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) announced plans to celebrate the contributions and stories of Black trailblazers in hockey with 28 days of storytelling across their social and digital platforms. The daily stories will highlight numerous men and women and their career milestones, achievements, awards, and accolades, as well as hockey organizations committed to making the game a more diverse and inclusive space for all.

“February is an important month to reflect on the achievements of Black men and women, while also emphasizing the need to amplify ongoing action across the League and Clubs to ensure the Black community is represented and welcomed in the sport of hockey,” said Kim Davis, NHL Senior Executive Vice President of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives and Legislative Affairs. “Our commitment to this work is embedded in the phrase ‘Hockey is for Everyone.’ The NHL has long used this phrase not as a statement of today’s reality, but as a vision for the future – a vision that is increasingly coming to life on the ice, in the stands, and in the boardroom, where Black voices and perspectives continue to move the game forward. Black History Month is a meaningful opportunity for everyone within hockey’s ecosystem to reinforce the year-round movement for positive change.”

On February 10, the NHL will release the first episode of ‘NHL Bound,’ an original content series that follows Duante’ Abercrombie and Nathaniel Brooks, two Black hockey coaches chasing their dream to work in the NHL. The weekly series chronicles their participation in the Arizona Coyotes’ first-ever coaching internship program, dedicated to creating a deeper pool of diverse talent. Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at the Coyotes’ management and coaching staff operations as well as Abercrombie’s and Brooks’ personal dedication, sacrifices, and passion to shatter stereotypes and earn their place behind an NHL bench.

“We were extremely proud to introduce this program that provided Duante’ and Nathaniel with an incredible opportunity to gain invaluable experience and help them with their career advancement in our great sport,” said Coyotes President & CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez. “The Arizona Coyotes are committed to advancing diversity, equality, and inclusion in our game and will continue to do our part in the community and within the game of hockey to affect positive change.”

Since 1995, when ‘NHL Diversity’ was founded, the League has celebrated Black achievement in hockey with events, observances, youth hockey tournaments, and original programming.