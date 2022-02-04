T-Pain is among many celebrities showing their criticisms of Black History Month. Kanye and other stars declared on his Instagram earlier this week that this month is “Black Future Month.” Recently, T-Pain was caught giving his two cents about BHM, believing that people should stop celebrating Black History for just one month.

TMZ caught up with T-Pain while in the airport, where he was asked about BHM and the recent bomb threats at HBCUs.

“[White people should] stop celebrating it. I don’t think we should celebrate Black History Month. I think we should just have history,” he said. T-Pain went on, saying: “You [are] separating us again! We want to be part of history, not just one month of it. I’d rather everybody stop celebrating that s**t and just let us be part of history. And if you haven’t paid attention, it’s the shortest month of the year.”

When addressing the recent HBCU bomb threats, T-Pain said that he’s not surprised that they happened, but the only way things like that will stop happening is if “we [Black people] make our own sh*t.” He added that just because a school is considered an HBCU doesn’t mean Black people own it.

You can watch the full clip below.