Langston Hughes was born February 1, 1901, in Joplin, Missouri. Notably one of the most prolific black writers of his time and debatably one of the most established writers of all time. With pieces that stretched across all genres in writing, Hughes helped to culminate the Harlem Renaissance. The Renaissance was a period that incubated a high level of black excellence pushing forward the intellect. Through this Renaissance, Hughes thrived and inspired many with his creative writing.

A master of poetry, Hughes broke walls down and created his lane with the literary art form called jazz poetry. The jazz poetry has set the stage for what many draw comparisons to the rap genre today. Hughes’s contributions to the culture were very far and vast. He was also widely known for his pieces that helped move the narrative of the civil rights movement. With his poem “Brotherly Love,” Hughes brought attention to the Montgomery boycott movement. In the poem, Hughes starts:

“In line of what my folks say in Montgomery.

In line of what they’re teaching about love. When I reach out my hand, will you take it — Or cut it off and leave a nub above?”

And about halfway through, Langston brings the attention back to the Montgomery boycott with this line.

“I been swimming with my head deep under water,

And you wished I would stay under until I drown.

But I didn’t! I’m still swimming! Now you’re mad

Because I won’t ride in the back end of your bus.”

Langston Hughes was an icon in his respect. With narratives that stretched across the masses, Hughes’s name will forever be cemented in history as one of the world’s greatest writers.