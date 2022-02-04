To honor the amazing career of the current and two-time Madden Cover athlete, Brady’s rating in Madden NFL 22 will be upgraded to a 99.

Brady will join the prestigious 99 Club for the second time this season, the first being in October when he established the NFL record for all-time career throwing yards. Brady becomes the first Tampa Bay Buccaneer since Derrick Brooks in Madden 24 to join the 99 Club. In Madden 09, Madden 12, Madden 18, Madden 19, and Madden 22, the eventual hall-of-original famer’s Madden rating was a 57, but he has since hit the 99 rating threshold on many occasions, including Madden 09, Madden 12, Madden 18, Madden 19, and Madden 22.

Brady finished his career with the most touchdown passes and passing yards in the NFL. Brady will be featured in a limited-time release campaign within Madden Ultimate Team, in addition to receiving a rating boost.

Advertisement