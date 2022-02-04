E-40 has released a new tune called “It’s Hard Not To (ft Sada Baby),” which will be featured on his next album Rule of Thumb. The new album is now available to stream across all platforms.

The video, created by Jae Synth, features the Bay Area native posing with Sada Baby and showcasing 40’s characteristic dance routines, as well as a bottle of his Tycoon Cognac and his $500,000 new “T” jewelry.

As a tribute to his “Tycoon Cognac” and to celebrate the success of his burgeoning wine and drinks empire, 40 purchased the chain from renowned jeweler Johnny Deng. E-40 used his hip-hop contacts to develop “Earl Stevens Selections,” a line of still and sparkling wines produced in Napa, California. Since then, he’s released over ten different wines, as well as a tequila (E. Cuarenta Tequila), a cognac (Tycoon Cognac), a bourbon (Kuiper Belt Bourbon), beer (E. Cuarenta Cerveza), and ready-to-drink cocktails (E. Cuarenta Cerveza) (Sluricane).

You can see the new video below.