L.O.X’s Styles p has been going hard in an attempt to show that he has the strongest lungs in the rap game, challenging all of Hip Hop’s top toakers to a “Smoke Olympics”, but only one has publicly responded and he’s letting the Ghost know that age is more than just a number.


Wiz Khalifa was the first to raise his hand in response to Styles’ Olympic-style challenge to Smoke DZA, Redman, Method Man, Snoop, Cypress Hill’s B-Real, Currensy and Cookies founder Berner, who he managed to get all on one text thread.

Wiz reacted with enthusiasm to the challenge, saying, “Snoop is your old head. Curren$y is your young n***a. I’m Curren$y’s young n***a. So you know what the young n***as do. We gon’ some sh*t that’s gon’ fold you like a chair, you dig what I’m sayin’?”

