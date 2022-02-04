Yo Gotti has officially released his CM10: Free Game album. The double-sided album features Side A: Free and Side B: Game. Side A features Shenseaa, while on Side B you can find 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Moneybagg Yo, Kodak Black, and Blac Youngsta.

Ahead of the release of the album, Gotti dropped the video for “Cold Gangsta” with his CMG squad, co-directed by Gotti and Gerard Victor. The video finds Gotti, Dugg and Gee in a suburban neighborhood and delivering their verses from their respective homes in the community.

You can see the video below.

