Yesterday, Dr. Dre officially released the 6 songs he made for “Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract” on all streaming platforms as singles.

On “Gospel” featuring Eminem, the Beats mogul seemingly addresses his ex-wife’s divorce settlement.

The 56-year-old mega producer, rhymes, “N***a like me still here, motherf****r, go figure. Lookin’ for my next gold digger. This summer here gon’ be colder than winter.” Dre adds, “Already told you, I fold you like hundreds of billions, and you can go missing, put that on my children.”

Dr. Dre agreed to pay his ex-wife, Nicole Young $100 million as a part of their divorce settlement. Reportedly Dre was “delighted” that he had to only pay a fraction of his estate. Nicole attempted to contest a prenuptial agreement in the divorce that she filed from Dre that ended their 25 years of marriage. That agreement protected Dre from splitting half his estate and the responsibility of spousal support, amongst other assets.

The former member of N.W.A shared his exclusive Grand Theft Auto singles to the world just ahead of his set at the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. The big event is scheduled to take place February 13, at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium. This year Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will headline the show.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” The Chronic producer shared in a statement. “I’m grateful to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

Tracks from GTA Online: The Contract feature appearances from Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Nipsey Hussle, Ty Dolla $ign, Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak and more. Dre shows up solo only on one track, “Black Privilege.”

Check out the new singles below.

