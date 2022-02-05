ICYMI: Don Cornelius Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two Playboy Bunnies in New Docuseries

Famed Soul Train creator Don Cornelius is accused of sexually assaulting and locking up two women. The accusations against the late television creator come in the A&E docuseries Secrets of a Playboy.

In the episode that aired Monday, P.J. Masten, a former playboy bunny and a “bunny mother” stated that Cornelius was a “Playboy VIP Gold member.” Cornelius allegedly took two bunnies back to his home to party and they weren’t heard from for three days. A member of the Playboy security team visited Cornelius’s home to find the women “bloodied, battered [and] drugged.”

According to Yahoo!, the incident was handled by Playboy security and not reported to authorities.

“They were tied up and bound,” Masten said. “There were wooden objects that they were sodomized with and [one sister] could hear [the] other sister being brutalized. It was horrible, horrible.”

In response, Cornelius’s son, Tony Cornelius released a statement to PEOPLE stating the story is “unbelievable” and there is no “real proof.”

In her televised statement, Masten said nothing happened to Cornelius and he was right back in the Playboy club the following week.

Cornelius died in 2012 by a self-inflicted gunshot to his head inside his Sherman Oaks, California home.