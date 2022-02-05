It’s been a while since we heard anything about Drake and Pusha T’s beef. Maybe it’s dead? Who knows. But in a recent upload to Instagram showing Drake spending time with his son, Adonis, he quoted King Push.

Most of the world found out Drake had a son from the infamous “The Story of Adidon” diss from Pusha T. Maybe it’s all water under the bridge as Drake wrote, “I been around the world thrice times I mean what I say…” The bar is from “Cot Damn,” a Clipse single from 2002.

Drake’s son Adonis is teaching Drake French😅



pic.twitter.com/bjGCJhlndU — RapTV (@raptvcom) January 29, 2022

Last month, Pusha T had an unreleased song played during Fashion Week in Paris and now fans are looking for new music on the way.

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/Kurrco/status/1485270336111325186?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1485270336111325186%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fthesource.com%2Fwp-admin%2Fpost.php%3Fpost%3D639428action%3Dedit

via