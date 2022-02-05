Issa Rae Hosts South Los Angeles Airbnb “LA Stay, Her Way”

With Super Bowl weekend looming, Issa Rae is becoming an Airbnb Host to show guests LA – her way.

Issa will open her neighborhood doors for a weekend stay on February 12-14 to celebrate football’s favorite Sunday. Guests may visit the prominent places popularized by her critically acclaimed show IRL for just $56 a night, and get a personal look at the culture, businesses, and neighborhoods identified with Black LA.

“Since my series debuted in 2016, it’s been an honor to showcase the people, culture and businesses that make South LA such a vibrant part of the city,” Issa explains. “I became an Airbnb Host to create a stay where fans of the show can experience this for themselves. From dinner by Worldwide Tacos on game day, to art from my favorite local artists on the walls – this is LA, my way.”

Advertisement

Issa Rae is among the thousands of locals preparing to host the year’s biggest football game. Local Hosts have an opportunity to earn extra money as a rush of guests hunt for a place to stay for the weekend, with Airbnb seeing a 50% increase in searches for LA listings over the packed football weekend.

Guests will enjoy a virtual check-in with Issa Rae, a catered game-day dinner for two from Worldwide Tacos, panoramic views of Los Angeles and the Hollywood Hills, Wine-ing down after a day of exploring South LA, and more.

Issa Rae fans can request to book this stay beginning Tuesday, February 8 at 10 a.m. PT at airbnb.com/issa

To supplement the economic impact hosting has in the area, Airbnb has committed to supporting equitable health services, youth development and job creation in South LA by way of a first-time LA expansion of The Airbnb Entrepreneurship Academy – a tourism development program focused on under-resourced communities – to make it easier to tap into the financial benefits of hosting. In addition, A $500,000 commitment made in collaboration with Nasdaq to support local groups with visions aligned with Nasdaq’s goals of advancing inclusive growth and prosperity, as well as empowering under-represented communities in their attempts to build wealth. LeadersUp, which aims to close the racial wealth gap by connecting young adults of color seeking quality employment with employers seeking competitive talent; Central Neighborhood Health Foundation, which aims to reduce disparities in healthcare access; and Brotherhood Crusade, a grass-roots organization working to improve the quality of life for under-represented communities, are among the local organizations. There will also be a collaboration with the non-profit Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center to offer an educational module focused on entrepreneurship and “solopreneurship” to Airbnb Academy participants, starting this spring.

Photos by Sean Costello & Phylicia J. L. Munn