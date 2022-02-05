Lids, a prominent sports store, announced a first-ever retail relationship with The Negro Leagues Museum, Black Fives, and Harlem Globetrotters to recognize three historic Black sports institutions. Starting in February, each property’s items in collaboration with Lids – including apparel and accessories such as jerseys, caps, and shorts – will be sold year-round for the first time in over 700 Lids stores across the United States.

Original historic details previously worn by pioneering African American athletes from each of the three iconic sports institutions, including their uniforms and team logos, inspired products from each collection. Each collection, created for today’s consumers, highlights many of the influential but often previously forgotten stories from decades past in each realm. Premium fabrics, historical patches, and a homage to their long past are used to bring the collections to life.

“The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is thrilled to team with Lids on this historically significant and fashionable salute to the Negro Leagues,” said Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. “The Negro Leagues not only changed the game of baseball but more importantly helped change America. This partnership will be instrumental in increasing greater awareness of this powerful story of triumph over adversity.”

“We are proud and honored to partner with Lids in this unprecedented retail initiative toward making a meaningful difference in spreading awareness of the important pre-NBA history of African Americans in basketball,” said Claude Johnson, founder and executive director of the Black Fives Foundation.

“By introducing this first-of-its-kind merchandise in collaboration with Lids, the Globetrotters are continuing to expand our legendary brand, reaching an entirely new, diverse generation of fans through exciting projects and partnerships,” said Keith Dawkins, President, Harlem Globetrotters & Herschend Entertainment Studios. “The Lids They Gave Us Game campaign is a perfect opportunity to honor our past while building toward an even more thrilling future.”

You can see the full collection below.